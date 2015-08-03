UBS distances itself from Libor guilty ruling for former trader

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2015 / 2:39 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of UBS is seen outside the building housing the headquarters of the Swiss bank in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.VX on Monday distanced itself from its former trader Tom Hayes, who was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud in the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor interest rate rigging.

“UBS was not a party to this case,” the Zurich-based bank said in an emailed statement.

“It was a matter between the SFO (Britain’s Serious Fraud Office) and Mr Hayes and UBS has no comment. The bank has resolved this legacy matter with most authorities and is committed to reducing operational risks and upholding a culture of doing the right thing.”

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
