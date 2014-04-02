U2, Everly Brothers music chosen for U.S. recording registry

Adam Clayton, Bono, Larry Mullen, Jr., and The Edge (L to R), from the band U2, pose backstage with their award for Best Original Song for "Ordinary Love" from the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Music by Irish rock group U2, jazz musician Art Blakey and rock-‘n-roll singers the Everly Brothers are among 25 sound recordings being added this year to the U.S. Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

The list announced on Wednesday includes nearly every musical category dating from 1896-1994 and brings the total number of recordings on the registry to 400.

The Library of Congress, the nation’s oldest federal cultural institution, preserves the best existing version of each recording on the registry.

“These recordings represent an important part of America’s culture and history,” Librarian of Congress James H. Billington said in a statement. “As technology continually changes and formats become obsolete, we must ensure that our nation’s aural legacy is protected.”

The list includes U2’s 1987 album “The Joshua Tree,” the Everly Brother’s 1960 hit “Cathy’s Clown,” Blakey’s “A Night at Birdland” album from 1954, and the original 1979 recording of the musical “Sweeney Todd” by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1969 war-protest song, “Fortunate Son,” also made the list.

Singer Linda Ronstadt’s Grammy Award-winning album, “Heart Like a Wheel,” and the Depression-era tune “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime,” which spawned hit singles for Bing Crosby and Rudy Vallee in 1932, will also be preserved in the Library of Congress, along with Isaac Hayes’ 1971 soundtrack album “Shaft.”

The list was compiled from online nominations from the public and the National Recording Preservation Board, which consists of leaders in music, recorded sound and preservation.

Twenty-five selections are made each year and each recording is at least 10 years old.