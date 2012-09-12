FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO's Rasmussen condemns U.S. deaths in Libya
September 12, 2012 / 12:04 PM / 5 years ago

NATO's Rasmussen condemns U.S. deaths in Libya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO’s secretary general condemned Tuesday’s attack on the U.S. mission in the northern Libyan city of Benghazi, which killed four American citizens including the ambassador.

”I strongly condemn the attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi,“ Anders Fogh Rasmussen said in a statement on Wednesday. ”Such violence can never be justified.

“I welcome the Libyan president’s condemnation and condolences and his pledge of his government’s full cooperation.”

Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other embassy officials were killed in a rocket attack on their car after militants stormed the consular building in a protest against a U.S.-made film that insulted the Prophet Mohammad.

Libya’s president apologized to the United States for the attack during a live appearance on al-Jazeera on Wednesday.

Writing by Luke Baker

