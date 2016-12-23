FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Hijacker of Libyan plane tells Libyan TV he is head of pro-Gaddafi party
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 8 months ago

Hijacker of Libyan plane tells Libyan TV he is head of pro-Gaddafi party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - One of the men who hijacked a Libyan internal flight and diverted it to Malta told Libyan TV on Friday that he was the head of a party supporting late leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The man, who gave his name as Moussa Shaha, told Libya's Channel TV station by phone that he was the head of Al-Fateh Al-Jadeed, or The New Al-Fateh. Al-Fateh is the name that Gaddafi gave to September, the month he staged a coup in 1969, and the word came to signify his coming to power.

A Libyan lawmaker who spoke to one of the passengers also said the two hijackers were demanding the creation of a pro-Gaddafi party. Images circulating in the media appeared to show a hijacker stepping out of the plane with a green flag similar to those used by Gaddafi supporters.

Gaddafi was toppled and killed in an uprising in 2011.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

