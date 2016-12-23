FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Some passengers walk down steps from hijacked plane in Malta
December 23, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 8 months ago

Some passengers walk down steps from hijacked plane in Malta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Several passengers descended steps from a hijacked plane at Malta International Airport on Friday, and Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted that women and children were being freed.

The aircraft had been on an internal flight in Libya when it was diverted to Malta, 500 km (300 miles) north of the Libyan coast, after a hijacker told crew he had a hand grenade. More than 100 passengers and crew were reported to be on board.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna; editing by Andrew Roche

