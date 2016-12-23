FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Pilot told Tripoli airport that Afriqiyah Airways flight was hijacked
December 23, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 8 months ago

Pilot told Tripoli airport that Afriqiyah Airways flight was hijacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The pilot of an Afriqiyah Airways plane that was due to land at Tripoli's Mitiga airport on Friday told the control tower there that the aircraft had been hijacked, a senior security official at the airport said.

"The pilot reported to the control tower in Tripoli that they were being hijacked, then they lost communication with him," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. "The pilot tried very hard to have them land at the correct destination but they refused."

Large numbers of security officials could be seen at Mitiga airport after news of the hijacking.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

