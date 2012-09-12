FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to send Marines to Libya to bolster security: official
#World News
September 12, 2012 / 1:49 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. to send Marines to Libya to bolster security: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is dispatching a Marine fleet anti-terrorist security team to boost security in Libya after an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

No further details were immediately available.

Late on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other U.S. diplomats were killed in a rocket attack on their car, Libyan and U.S. officials said, as they were rushed from a consular building stormed by militants denouncing a U.S.-made film that was said to have mocked the prophet of Islam.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Barack Obama said he directed his administration “to provide all necessary resources to support the security of our personnel in Libya and to increase security at our diplomatic posts around the globe.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
