Libya's army chief of staff resigns after bloody clashes

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s army chief of staff Yussef al-Mangoush resigned on Sunday after clashes between protesters and a militia in the eastern city of Benghazi the previous day, sources told Reuters.
At least 31 people were killed in the clashes, a doctor said.
“Mangoush has submitted his resignation to the National Assembly, which accepted the resignation,” a source from the assembly told Reuters. Two other sources confirmed the resignation.
