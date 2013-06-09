Libya's army chief of staff resigns after bloody clashes

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s army chief of staff Yussef al-Mangoush resigned on Sunday after clashes between protesters and a militia in the eastern city of Benghazi the previous day, sources told Reuters.

At least 31 people were killed in the clashes, a doctor said.

“Mangoush has submitted his resignation to the National Assembly, which accepted the resignation,” a source from the assembly told Reuters. Two other sources confirmed the resignation.