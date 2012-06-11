FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK ambassador to Libya in attacked convoy: embassy
#World News
June 11, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

UK ambassador to Libya in attacked convoy: embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Libya was in the convoy of cars attacked in the eastern city of Benghazi on Monday, a British embassy spokeswoman said, adding two people were injured.

“A convoy carrying the British ambassador to Libya was involved in a serious incident in Benghazi this afternoon. Two close protection officers were injured in the attack but all other staff are safe and uninjured,” the spokeswoman said, adding the injured officers were receiving medical treatment.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Heavens

