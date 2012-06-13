Blast hits Red Cross office in Libya, one wounded

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The Red Cross office in the Libyan city of Misrata was attacked and one man living nearby was wounded in the blast, a worker at the aid organization and a security source said on Wednesday.

The Libyan security source said the attack was likely carried out by a remote control bomb. “The walls of the building are damaged. Investigations are under way,” the source said.

The blast happened before dawn on Tuesday in the western town. A Libyan man was wounded, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) worker said.

It was the second attack on the organization in less than a month. A rocket-propelled grenade hit the ICRC’s offices in the eastern city of Benghazi in May, leaving a small hole in the side of the building but causing no casualties.

Tuesday’s attack came a day after a convoy carrying Britain’s ambassador to Libya was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in Benghazi, wounding two of his bodyguards in the most serious of a recent spate of assaults on foreign targets.