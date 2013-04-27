FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb damages police station in Libya's Benghazi, no injuries
April 27, 2013 / 12:33 PM / 4 years ago

Bomb damages police station in Libya's Benghazi, no injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A policeman stands inside an office of a police station after a bomb explosion in Benghazi, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - A bomb exploded outside a police station in the restive eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Saturday causing extensive damage to the building but no injuries.

A spate of bombings and assassinations in Benghazi, cradle of the 2011 uprising that ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi, has been attributed to Islamic militants.

“Around six o’clock this morning, an explosive device placed under one of the windows of the building exploded, causing severe damage,” said station commander Colonel Matar Mohammer. He said he had no information on who carried out the attack.

Gunmen hit a different police station in Benghazi last week freeing a number of detainees, following a similar attack in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in early April.

On Tuesday a bomb at the French embassy in Tripoli injured several people, and, one diplomat said, the Radisson Hotel in the capital was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat, as the spread of insecurity from the east intensifies.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum in Benghazi, Ghaith Shennib and Jessica Donati in Tripoli; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Louise Ireland

