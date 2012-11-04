FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan militiamen set Tripoli security HQ on fire, loot shops
November 4, 2012 / 2:32 PM / in 5 years

Libyan militiamen set Tripoli security HQ on fire, loot shops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan militiamen set a security headquarters building on fire on Sunday in central Tripoli and looted it as fighting raged with a rival armed militia.

Government-aligned fighters also looted shops in the Zawiya Street area which was strewn with goods and debris.

The fight started just after midnight when two militias authorized by the official Supreme Security Committee (SSC) argued over a detained member of one of the armed groups, residents in the southern district of Sidi Khalifa said.

Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Louise Ireland

