U.S. military helped FBI team in Benghazi visit: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a visit of an FBI investigation team to the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi where the U.S. ambassador was killed in an attack last month and said U.S. military personnel provided support to the mission.

“At the request of the FBI, the department provided logistic and security support to the investigation team in order to conduct work on site in Benghazi,” Pentagon spokesman George Little told reporters. “(Department of Defense) personnel completed that support earlier today and have departed Benghazi along with the investigation team.”