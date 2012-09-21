Protesters storm main Islamist militia HQ in Libya's Benghazi

Protesters take part in a march in Benghazi city, September 21, 2012. Thousands of Libyans marched in Benghazi on Friday in support of democracy and against the Islamist militias that Washington blames for an attack on the U.S. consulate last week that killed four Americans including the ambassador. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Hundreds of pro-government protesters stormed the headquarters of the main Islamist militia group in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

Chanting “Libya, Libya”, the demonstrators pulled down flags of the Ansar Al-Sharia militia and torched a vehicle inside the base. There was no sign of resistance from the militia.

Earlier, protesters entered a separate compound belonging to the militia.