Germans and Dutch urge citizens to leave Libya's Benghazi
#World News
January 24, 2013 / 5:18 PM / in 5 years

Germans and Dutch urge citizens to leave Libya's Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday joined Britain in urging all of their citizens to leave the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi due to a specific threat to Westerners.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry warned its citizens to avoid Benghazi and the area to its east, saying the security situation was uncertain and that there was a risk of violence.

“All journeys, including for transit, and stays in certain regions, specifically Benghazi and the region to its east, are advised against,” the ministry said on its website.

The German Foreign Ministry declined to give any further details to explain its warning. Berlin had warned Germans since last week’s deadly attack by Islamist militants in Algeria of a heightened risk of violence or kidnapping for Westerners across North Africa and countries bordering the Sahara.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold in Berlin and Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
