Suicide bomber in car kills two at army camp in Libya's Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A suicide bomber in a car killed at least two people and wounded two others at an army camp in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday, security and medical sources said.

A source inside the special forces camp said the car had exploded at the gate.

Libyan armed forces have been battling militants from hardline Islamist groups, such as Ansar al Sharia, listed as a foreign terrorist organization by Washington.

Most countries have closed their consulates in Benghazi and some foreign airlines have stopped flying there since the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed in an Islamist militant attack in September 2012.

Libya’s central government is struggling to control armed groups, militias and brigades of former rebels who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and now refuse to disarm.