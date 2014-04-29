FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber in car kills two at army camp in Libya's Benghazi
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 29, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber in car kills two at army camp in Libya's Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A suicide bomber in a car killed at least two people and wounded two others at an army camp in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday, security and medical sources said.

A source inside the special forces camp said the car had exploded at the gate.

Libyan armed forces have been battling militants from hardline Islamist groups, such as Ansar al Sharia, listed as a foreign terrorist organization by Washington.

Most countries have closed their consulates in Benghazi and some foreign airlines have stopped flying there since the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed in an Islamist militant attack in September 2012.

Libya’s central government is struggling to control armed groups, militias and brigades of former rebels who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and now refuse to disarm.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.