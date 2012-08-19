FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya arrests Gaddafi loyalists over Sunday bombings
August 19, 2012

Libya arrests Gaddafi loyalists over Sunday bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya said it had arrested 32 supporters of the country’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi in connection with bombings that killed two people in the capital Tripoli earlier on Sunday.

An official from Libya’s Supreme Security Committee, which has been supervising security matters since Gaddafi’s overthrow and death last year, said the 32 had been part of an organized network.

Connections between the group and the attacks, near security and interior ministry facilities, “have been established”, the official told Reuters.

Reporting By Taha Zargoun; Writing by Souhail Karam; Editing by Andrew Heavens

