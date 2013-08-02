FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five wounded in bomb blast at Benghazi police station
August 2, 2013 / 2:24 PM / in 4 years

Five wounded in bomb blast at Benghazi police station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather to look at the damage caused by a bomb explosion at a police station in Benghazi August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - Five people were wounded in a bomb blast at a police station in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Friday, a security official said.

A bag containing explosives was thrown from a car in the central Sidi Hussein quarter, hitting a building that belongs to a police force tasked with guarding electricity installations, Benghazi security spokesman Mohammed al-Hijazy said.

Hijazy said this was not the first time the building had been targeted and that it was largely destroyed in the blast.

Benghazi is where the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi began in February 2011. It is now a hot spot for violence, with numerous attacks on security forces.

Libya’s weak central government is struggling to assert its authority over armed groups that helped topple Gaddafi and have yet to lay down their weapons and over Islamist militants.

Last September, the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed in an attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Feras Bosalum in Tripoli; editing by Andrew Roche

