Libyan court orders wartime leader Jalil questioned over killing
November 7, 2012 / 11:23 AM / in 5 years

Libyan court orders wartime leader Jalil questioned over killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI, LIBYA (Reuters) - A Libyan court on Wednesday ordered that wartime leader Mustafa Abdel Jalil be questioned by military prosecutors over the death of a rebel commander.

Applause broke out in the courtroom when Judge Abdullah al-Saidi read the decision.

During the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, rebel commander Abdel Fattah Younes was called back to Benghazi for questioning in connection with “mistakes at the frontline”. He and two companions were killed.

Reporting By Ghaith Shennib; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
