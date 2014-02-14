FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's Zeidan says government, security under control
#World News
February 14, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Libya's Zeidan says government, security under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Friday the government was safe and security was under control, dismissing a statement by a senior army official calling for armed forces to “rescue” the country.

A senior army official, Khalifa Haftar, called, earlier on Friday, for suspension of the parliament, known as the GNC, and for a presidential committee to take over the country until early elections.

“Libya is stable. The GNC is doing its work and so is the government. The army is in its headquarters, and Khalifa Haftar has no authority,” Zeidan told Reuters by telephone. “No military units have moved to touch any institutions.”

He said legal proceedings under military law would be taken against Haftar after his statement.

Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
