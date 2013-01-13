FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says Benghazi attack aimed at destabilizing Libya
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2013 / 5:08 PM / in 5 years

Italy says Benghazi attack aimed at destabilizing Libya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy condemned a gun attack on one of its diplomats in the Libyan city of Benghazi, describing it on Sunday as an attempt to destabilize the country.

Consul Guido De Sanctis was unhurt in the shooting on Saturday of his heavily armored car, which came four months after the U.S. ambassador was killed in an attack on the U.S. mission in the eastern Libyan city.

“This was an attempt to destabilize the institutions of the new Libya,” Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi said in a statement.

“Italy expresses its strongest condemnation and reaffirms its total support of the democratic path and the reforms that the Tripoli authorities have started.”

He gave no indication of who might have been behind the attack.

In a telephone conversation with acting Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdel Aziz, Terzi reaffirmed Italy’s resolve to help Libya reinforce its security and infrastructure and revive its economy.

Abdulaziz assured him that Libyan authorities were determined to track down and punish those responsible for the attack, the Italian ministry said.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.