Libya sends back 360 Egyptians arriving with forged visas: state media
December 1, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Libya sends back 360 Egyptians arriving with forged visas: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya has deported 360 Egyptians who arrived on two flights with forged visas, state news agency Lana said on Sunday.

The Egyptians landed at Misrata airport in central Libya and were sent back to Egypt on the same planes, the agency added, without giving any more details.

Libya, facing turmoil two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, has been trying to clamp down on a trade in forged visas for workers from Egypt or other neighboring countries looking to come to the country.

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans

