NTC leader sees delay to Libya election

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The head of Libya’s National Transitional Council said he expected an election for the national assembly would be delayed, holding up a landmark vote in the transformation of the country following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

The election for an assembly that will draw up a new constitution was originally scheduled for June 19.

Mustafa Abdel Jalil told Reuters he thought the vote would be delayed by appeals from people who have been blocked from standing as candidates.

Candidates wishing to run in the election must first pass a vetting process which they may appeal in court. “This appeal process will result in a postponement of the elections,” Jalil said.

The last day for candidate registration was on May 23 and is followed by a ten-day appeal process. The candidates then need time to campaign and the High National Election Commission must have time to print out ballots.

Earlier last week, commission chief Nouri al-Abbar had said they could not confirm the June 19 date.

Neither Abbar or Abdel Jalil specified a new potential date or by how long it could be delayed.