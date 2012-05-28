FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NTC leader sees delay to Libya election
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 28, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

NTC leader sees delay to Libya election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The head of Libya’s National Transitional Council said he expected an election for the national assembly would be delayed, holding up a landmark vote in the transformation of the country following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

The election for an assembly that will draw up a new constitution was originally scheduled for June 19.

Mustafa Abdel Jalil told Reuters he thought the vote would be delayed by appeals from people who have been blocked from standing as candidates.

Candidates wishing to run in the election must first pass a vetting process which they may appeal in court. “This appeal process will result in a postponement of the elections,” Jalil said.

The last day for candidate registration was on May 23 and is followed by a ten-day appeal process. The candidates then need time to campaign and the High National Election Commission must have time to print out ballots.

Earlier last week, commission chief Nouri al-Abbar had said they could not confirm the June 19 date.

Neither Abbar or Abdel Jalil specified a new potential date or by how long it could be delayed.

Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.