Libya NTC leader says election could be delayed
May 28, 2012 / 4:04 PM / 5 years ago

Libya NTC leader says election could be delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) -The head of Libya’s National Transitional Council said on Friday the national assembly election could be delayed.

The election, for an assembly that will draw up a new constitution, is a milestone in shaping the country’s new institutions after the revolt.

“All depends on the appeal process for the election candidates,” Mustafa Abdel Jalil told Reuters. “This appeal process will perhaps result in a postponement of the elections.”

Candidates wishing to run in the election must first pass a vetting process which they may appeal in court.

The vote was due to be on June 19, but Abdel Jalil did not specify a new date or by how long it could be delayed.

(This story was corrected to add dropped word “perhaps” to Abdel Jalil comments, changes day of week to Friday)

Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Hadeel Al-Shalchi; Editing by Jon Boyle

