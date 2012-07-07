FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anti-poll protesters burn Libyan ballots in Benghazi
#World News
July 7, 2012 / 9:14 AM / 5 years ago

Anti-poll protesters burn Libyan ballots in Benghazi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGHAZI (Reuters) - Anti-election protesters in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi set fire to ballot slips after looting them from a local polling station, witnesses said on Saturday in the first sign of trouble in landmark national elections.

Witnesses said the protesters set alight hundreds of ballot slips in a downtown square. Reuters reporters saw them drive off, shooting in the air as the charred remains burned.

Benghazi, the launch pad of last year’s uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, has seen a spate of protests by local groups who complain the east is being neglected by authorities in the capital Tripoli and who want more powers for the region.

Reporting by Ahmed Al-Shimi; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
