Libya's Tripoli NOC sees full backing for oil company unity

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s oil partners and the international community fully back the unity of state-run National Oil Corporation, despite attempts by the recognized government in the east to set up a parallel oil payment system, the NOC chief in Tripoli said.

Four years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, the North African OPEC producer is caught in a conflict between its recognized government and a self-declared one controlling Tripoli, each backed by rival armed factions.

Control of the oil revenues and installations is at the heart of Libya’s post-revolt upheaval that has left much of the petroleum infrastructure closed by strikes, blockades or conflict between competing armed factions.

The original NOC headquarters remain in Tripoli, and the state oil company and central bank have until now kept on the sidelines, making payments under to the usual national system of distributing oil revenues.

But the eastern government of Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni has set up a parallel NOC and lobbies oil companies. Last week the east again warned foreign partners they would have to register with its state oil authorities in the future.

So far, the eastern government appears to have failed to build major support for its campaign to sell crude to markets separately. It wants to divert oil revenues to a parallel bank account to bring crude under its control.

“The international community, the international companies and also governments are supporting the NOC to be united and to be one body,” Mustafa Sanalla, long-time chairman of the NOC appointed before two-government rivalry, told Reuters.

“Nobody likes to see division in the Libya oil sector, otherwise this would mean we are dividing the country. Nobody would like this, even in the east.”

Highlighting international worries over splitting the NOC, the United Nations Security Council on Saturday expressed concern over the integrity and unity of key institutions.

Sanalla said the NOC had no direct contact with the eastern energy body, and as far as he was aware, the east had not exported oil independently.

“The system still works properly and is functioning well for NOC trading and the central bank. All the money is in the same procedure. It is very clear and transparent,” he said.

Sanalla said Libya’s national production was now at around 415,000 barrels per day - well off the 1.6 million bpd it produced before the fall of Gaddafi. Exports were around 320,000 to 330,000 bpd, he said.

Most of the production came from AGOCO and Sirte oil company units as well as Mellitah complex and an offshore field. El Sharara, El Feel and some Sirte basin oilfields remained closed as well as Ras Lanuf, Es Sider and Zueitina ports.

“We have the capability to produce more than one million in just in a few days, unfortunately, due to these strikes and the problem of blockades of some terminals and oilfields, this is why our production is low,” he said.

CHAOS ON GROUND

Since the uprising ousted Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has fallen steadily into chaos with former rebel brigades who once fought together turning against one another and backing rival political factions.

Western governments are pushing for a United Nations-proposed deal to bring the two factions into a national unity government. But efforts have stalled as hardliners on both sides resist the deal.

Libya still has no national army, and armed factions are often more loyal to regional or tribal leaders than to the idea of the state. Different oil ports or fields fall into areas controlled by competing groups, each backing rival sides.

Oil guards allied with the eastern government forces have closed the Zueitina oil terminal last week, forcing the NOC to declare a force majeure.

Sanalla said negotiators had started with oil guards commanded by federalist leader Ibrahim al-Jathran who had ordered Zueitina to shut.

“All they said was just stop until further notice. There are some efforts by local tribes over there to try to convince them and other people to open the port again,” the NOC chief said.

The major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf -- with a combined export capacity of 500,000 bpd -- have also been closed for nearly a year after fighting nearby.

Sanalla said the security situation around Es Sider remained “fragile”, but not so in Ras Lanuf, which remained closed as oil guards have not allowed a lifting of force majeure.

In the nearby Sirte basin, 11 oilfields also remain shut and under force majeure after an attack by Islamist militants there earlier this year. That situation remains under observation.

He said negotiations to reopen El Sharara oilfield, closed for a year by a pipeline blockade by local protesters, were in the “last stages” as well as talks to restart El Feel oilfield.

Bringing those two back to production would add 450,000 bpd to national output.

“Most of the people there are supporting to reopen the valve,” he said of El Sharara. “This is a long process, but we are in the last stages, I am optimistic.”