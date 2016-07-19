Output suspended at Libya's Sarir field due to protest at Hariga: official

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - A protest over wages that has shut the eastern Libyan oil terminal of Hariga has forced the operator of the Sarir oil field to suspend production of 100,000 barrels per day, an oil company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Omran al-Zwai, spokesman for Libya's eastern state oil firm AGOCO, said production at the Messla oil field would also be reduced to a minimum within four or five days if exports continued to be blocked from Hariga.