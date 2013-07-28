Three loud explosions heard in Libya's Benghazi: witnesses

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Three loud explosions rocked the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Sunday, in what appeared to be attacks on judicial institutions there, a resident and a security source said.

Resident Hassan Bakoush told Reuters by telephone that he heard an explosion at the court in the north of the city: “It was very loud and I saw the smoke.”

“Some balconies of nearby buildings are damaged,” he added.

A security source said there were two more explosions - one in the vicinity of an office of the justice ministry and the other near a court in the south of the city.