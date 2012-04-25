Factbox: Gaddafi's children

(Reuters) - Since the beginning of the Libyan uprising Muammar Gaddafi’s children have met with very different fates. Here are details on their current status:

* DETAINED:

* SAIF AL-ISLAM

- Saif al-Islam was captured near the town of Obari on November 19, 2011 by fighters from the western mountain town of Zintan. He was flown to Zintan where he remains, watched over by his captors.

- The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague indicted Saif al-Islam in June 2011 for crimes against humanity stemming from the crackdown on the Libyan revolt. But the National Transitional Council (NTC) has insisted he should be tried in Libya and given a fair hearing.

- Libya said on April 21 it was building its case against Saif, according to the Hague-based war crimes prosecutor.

- English-speaking Saif al-Islam, who studied at the London School of Economics, had been considered a possible heir before last year’s uprising.

* IN EXILE:

* SAADI

- Saadi fled to Niger during the uprising. Libya’s new government has pressed Niger to extradite Saadi, saying his February 10 call in an interview with Arab media that Libyans should prepare for a “coming uprising” threatened bilateral ties.

- Niger pledged to tighten its surveillance of Saadi, but said he could not be handed to a state which may execute him.

- In September 2011 Mexico announced it had prevented Saadi from entering.

- Saadi had a brief career as a professional in Italy’s Serie A soccer league between 2003 and 2007, though he had little time on the field. He also had business dealings with Juventus, a club in which Libya’s sovereign wealth fund owned a stake. He played for the Libyan national team. Libya’s former Italian coach, Francesco Scoglio, was quoted as saying he was fired for not picking Saadi to play.

- A Libyan prosecutor said the NTC had approved a request for an investigation to be opened into Saadi’s role in the murder of a Libyan soccer player in 2005.

* HANNIBAL

- Hannibal fled with Gaddafi’s wife and daughter, along with another son, Mohammed, to Algeria in August 2011.

- On his first visit to Algeria this month, NTC head Mustafa Abdel Jalil said he had obtained an assurance from Algiers that Gaddafi’s family would be prevented from sabotaging the new Libyan government.

- In 2008, an incident involving Hannibal in a Geneva hotel caused a diplomatic row with Switzerland. Swiss police arrested Hannibal and his pregnant wife on charges of mistreating two domestic employees. They were released and the charges dropped. Within days, Libya withdrew millions of dollars from their Swiss bank accounts and halted oil exports to Switzerland.

- In Libya, two Swiss expatriates were not allowed to leave the country for two years. Libyan officials said their case had nothing to do with Hannibal’s arrest but supporters of the businessmen said they were innocent victims of a Libyan vendetta against Switzerland.

- Hannibal had a consulting role in the General National Maritime Transport Company but often made decisions that had a direct impact on its daily operations before the revolution.

* MOHAMMED

- Gaddafi’s son from his first marriage, Mohammed was in the family group that fled to Algeria in August 2011. The former president of Libya’s Olympic Committee, he was also effectively in charge of the country’s telephone network, which was used to eavesdrop on anti-Gaddafi activists.

* AISHA

- A lawyer by training, Aisha also fled to Algeria in August 2011. She expressed concern two months ago that a United Nations commission looking into human rights violations during the Libya conflict was not trying to find out who killed her father.

- In a letter sent to the chairman of the U.N.’s commission of inquiry on Libya, a lawyer acting for Aisha questioned whether investigators were meeting their obligation to probe violations by both sides in the conflict. The letter said she expected the commission to fully explore the killing of her father and her brother Mo‘tassim.

- She has unsuccessfully asked the ICC to investigate her father’s death. She has also applied to the ICC to let her submit information on behalf of Saif al-Islam, but the court rejected her application.

- In Libya, Aisha largely stayed out of politics but appeared at pro-Gaddafi rallies after the uprising began.

- She ran a charitable foundation and in 2004 joined a team of lawyers defending former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

- Her glamorous image led some to describe her as the Claudia Schiffer of North Africa. But her role as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations did not survive the onset of the popular uprising in Libya in February 2011.

- Algerian sources said she gave birth to a daughter shortly after arriving in the country.

* DEAD:

* MO‘TASSIM:

- Once national security adviser, Mo‘tassim was killed on October 20, 2011 near Gaddafi’s last stronghold of Sirte. His body was put on display. Both Mo‘tassim and his father were killed in unclear circumstances that led U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay and others to call for a full investigation.

- Two trusted NTC officials were handed the bodies of Gaddafi senior and Mo‘tassim and they were buried deep in the Sahara desert in a secret place on October 25.

- During last year’s uprising, Mo‘tassim kept out of the public eye and was not believed to have had a formal role, though he may have been involved in efforts to put down the rebellion.

* KHAMIS:

- Khamis was reported dead on at least three separate occasions during the conflict. A Syrian-based television station that supported Gaddafi confirmed he had been killed in fighting southeast of Tripoli on August 29, 2011.

- Khamis was wounded in the 1986 U.S. bombing of Tripoli.

- He was commander of the 32nd Brigade, one of Libya’s best equipped units, which played a leading role in Gaddafi’s effort to crush the revolt.

- Around the time of his death, a prosecutor at the ICC said Khamis might be put on the wanted list after the brigade he commanded was accused of killing dozens of detainees in Tripoli.

* SAIF AL-ARAB:

- Saif al-Arab was killed in a NATO bombing raid on Tripoli during the uprising. As a four-year old, he was wounded in the 1986 air strike on his father’s compound ordered by then U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

- He studied in Germany and was reported to have been involved in a scuffle at a Munich nightclub. In U.S. diplomatic cables obtained by WikiLeaks, Saif al-Arab was said to have spent “much time partying”. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Additional reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)