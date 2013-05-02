FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya expects ICC ruling on Saif al-Islam trial in May: lawyer
#World News
May 2, 2013

Libya expects ICC ruling on Saif al-Islam trial in May: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya, which wants to try Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam at home, expects the International Criminal Court (ICC) to decide in May whether it can do so, according to the Libyan lawyer handling the case.

“We have submitted a great deal of evidence and documentation to convince them we are able,” said Ahmed al-Jehani, the lawyer who liaises between the Libyan government and the ICC, which has indicted Saif al-Islam for war crimes.

Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
