Libya expects ICC ruling on Saif al-Islam trial in May: lawyer

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya, which wants to try Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam at home, expects the International Criminal Court (ICC) to decide in May whether it can do so, according to the Libyan lawyer handling the case.

“We have submitted a great deal of evidence and documentation to convince them we are able,” said Ahmed al-Jehani, the lawyer who liaises between the Libyan government and the ICC, which has indicted Saif al-Islam for war crimes.