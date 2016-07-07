FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Gaddafi's son Saif still in prison in western Libya, military source says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 7, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Gaddafi's son Saif still in prison in western Libya, military source says

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, attends a hearing behind bars in a courtroom in Zintan May 25, 2014.Stringer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Saif al-Islam, a son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, remains in the prison in western Libya where he has been held since the 2011 uprising that toppled his father, a military source said on Thursday, contradicting media reports that Saif had been released.

Since his father's downfall, Saif has been held in Zintan, a mountainous western region, by one of the factions that began contending for power after Gaddafi was killed in 2011 and have now split the country into warring fiefdoms.

"We deny that Saif Islam has been released," the Zintan military source told Reuters.

Last July, a Libyan court sentenced Saif to death in absentia for war crimes, including killing protesters during the 2011 revolt.

Zintani forces refused to hand Saif over to any other authorities, saying they did not trust Tripoli to guarantee he does not escape. But they agreed to let him be tried there, though he appeared mainly by video link.

Libya's new U.N.-backed unity government, set up in Tripoli three months ago, is trying to bring together the various factions struggling for control of Libya and its oil resources.

Brigades of former rebels backing rival political factions remain the main power brokers in Libya, where the unity government has struggled to exert its influence. Islamic State has also gained ground in the chaos.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Patrick Markey, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.