Libyan military forces on way to Mellitah gas plant, official says
Puerto Rico
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
#World News
March 3, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 5 years

Libyan military forces on way to Mellitah gas plant, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Flares are seen at the Mellitah Oil and Gas complex during a handover ceremony in Mellitah, 80 km west Tripoli September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s defense ministry has sent security personnel to secure the Mellitah gas facility after it was shut down because of militia clashes, Mellitah Chairman Abdulfatah Shagan said on Sunday.

Mellitah gas exports to Italy, which were halted due to the fighting on Saturday, were expected to resume 48 hours after the compound in northwestern Libya was secured, he said.

“We received a phone call that the defense ministry has sent vehicles which are on their way. As soon as they guarantee the security, we will resume exports in 48 hours,” Shagan told Reuters by phone from the Mellitah complex.

He said he had arrived at Mellitah early on Sunday and only its emergency staff were there. Mellitah is a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s Eni.

Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland

