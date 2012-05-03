Top Vienna murder unit gets Libyan oil boss case

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna’s top homicide investigation team is probing the mysterious drowning of Libya’s former oil chief but that does not mean they think he was murdered, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The body of Shokri Ghanem, a confidant of Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi who fled to Austria after defecting last year, was found floating in the river Danube on Sunday.

Police have said they have no reason to suspect foul play but the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The case is being run as a murder investigation, Vienna prosecutors spokesman Thomas Vecsey said, but only because the legal code lacks other designations police could use.

“We still have no suspicion at all of foul play. We still have no suspicion of murder,” he added.

A police official shows the area of New Danube (Neue Donau) where Shokri Ghanem, Libya's former oil industry official, was found dead in Vienna April 30, 2012. Ghanem, has been found floating dead in the River Danube, police said on Sunday. The 69 year-old had been chairman of Libya's state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) before defecting last year several months after opponents of Muammar Gaddafi had risen up against the Libyan leader and begun a rebellion.REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The so-called Hoffmann group at Vienna’s office of criminal investigations - named after its leader - is in charge of the case, Vecsey said.

Ghanem, who was wanted in Libya for questioning in a graft inquiry, was a former Libyan prime minister who also ran the Libyan oil industry before defecting a year ago during the uprising that toppled Gaddafi.

Libya's National Oil Corp head Shokri Ghanem attends a news conference in Rome June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

That made him privy to potentially damaging information on oil deals with Western governments and oil firms.

He would have had enemies among Gaddafi’s opponents because of his years at the centre of power, as well as among the late leader’s friends and kin because of his decision to defect.

A passerby discovered Ghanem’s fully clothed body in the Danube, a few hundred meters (yards) from his home in a 22-storey apartment block.

Friends and colleagues have said they suspect enemies may have killed Ghanem, 69, who knew more than anyone about Gaddafi’s suspected multi-billion-dollar fortune. Associates have also said he was worried about health problems.