Libyan parliament asks Prime Minister Thinni to form new cabinet within one week

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament has asked Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to form a new cabinet within one week, parliamentary spokesman Omar Hmeidan said on Tuesday.

“The General National Congress appointed Abdullah Al-Thinni as the prime minister under a condition of forming a government within week,” he told Reuters.

Once a cabinet had been formed, the congress would decide whether Thinni and his minister could stay until a general vote expected for later this year, he said.