Libyan parliament asks Prime Minister Thinni to form new cabinet within one week
April 8, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Libyan parliament asks Prime Minister Thinni to form new cabinet within one week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament has asked Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni to form a new cabinet within one week, parliamentary spokesman Omar Hmeidan said on Tuesday.

“The General National Congress appointed Abdullah Al-Thinni as the prime minister under a condition of forming a government within week,” he told Reuters.

Once a cabinet had been formed, the congress would decide whether Thinni and his minister could stay until a general vote expected for later this year, he said.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Angus MacSwan

