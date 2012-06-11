ICC lawyer held in Libya faces 45-day detention

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An International Criminal Court lawyer and interpreter face 45 days in detention while investigations into their meeting with Muammar Gaddafi’s imprisoned son continue, a spokesman for the prosecutor-general’s office said on Monday.

A four-member ICC team has been held in the western mountain town of Zintan after one of its lawyers, Melinda Taylor - an Australian - was found to be carrying documents regarded as suspicious for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a Libyan lawyer and a militia said on Saturday.