ICC lawyer held in Libya faces 45-day detention
#World News
June 11, 2012 / 2:39 PM / in 5 years

ICC lawyer held in Libya faces 45-day detention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - An International Criminal Court lawyer and interpreter face 45 days in detention while investigations into their meeting with Muammar Gaddafi’s imprisoned son continue, a spokesman for the prosecutor-general’s office said on Monday.

A four-member ICC team has been held in the western mountain town of Zintan after one of its lawyers, Melinda Taylor - an Australian - was found to be carrying documents regarded as suspicious for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a Libyan lawyer and a militia said on Saturday.

Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
