FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hague judges say Libya must surrender Gaddafi
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Hague judges say Libya must surrender Gaddafi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - War crimes judges in The Hague ruled on Friday that Libya must surrender the son of slain dictator Muammar Gaddafi to the International Criminal Court, where he is wanted for alleged crimes committed during the revolution that toppled his father.

Libyan authorities had argued that since they were already investigating Saif al-Islam’s alleged crimes against humanity with a view to prosecuting him, the court had no jurisdiction under the principle that the court only intervenes where local legal systems are not up to the job.

Judges said Libya had not shown that it was investigating the same case as the court. Libya can appeal the ruling. Few analysts expect Libya to surrender Saif al-Islam, who is held by authorities in the mountain city of Zintan, where the writ of Libya’s central government runs weakly.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.