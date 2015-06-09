Italian doctor freed six months after being kidnapped in Libya

ROME (Reuters) - Iganazio Scaravilli, an Italian doctor who was kidnapped in Libya in January, has been freed, foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday.

No details of the release of Scaravilli, 68, were given.

He had been working as a volunteer in a hospital when he was believed to have been abducted by Islamic militants.

The sources said he was in good condition and would return to Italy in the next few days.