Kidnappers of Jordan's ambassador in Tripoli demand prisoner release

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The kidnappers of Jordan’s ambassador in Tripoli on Tuesday demanded the release of a Libyan who is serving a life prison sentence in Jordan, a security source said.

Essam Baitelmel, a member of the Libyan team investigating the abduction, said they had demanded the release of Mohamed Dersi and said the diplomat was not harmed and in good health.

Baitelmel said they still do not know the identity of the kidnappers, who had called on the ambassador’s phone, which he had left in his car.