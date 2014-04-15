FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kidnappers of Jordan's ambassador in Tripoli demand prisoner release
April 15, 2014 / 2:57 PM / 3 years ago

Kidnappers of Jordan's ambassador in Tripoli demand prisoner release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - The kidnappers of Jordan’s ambassador in Tripoli on Tuesday demanded the release of a Libyan who is serving a life prison sentence in Jordan, a security source said.

Essam Baitelmel, a member of the Libyan team investigating the abduction, said they had demanded the release of Mohamed Dersi and said the diplomat was not harmed and in good health.

Baitelmel said they still do not know the identity of the kidnappers, who had called on the ambassador’s phone, which he had left in his car.

Reporting by Feras Bosalum, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Angus MacSwan

