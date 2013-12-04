FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libyan assembly votes to follow Islamic law
#World News
December 4, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan assembly votes to follow Islamic law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vote counting begins in Libya's General National Congress (GNC) in Tripoli June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s General National Council assembly (GNC) voted on Wednesday to make Islamic Sharia law the base for all legislation and for all state institutions, a decision that may impact banking, criminal and financial law.

“Islamic law is the source of legislation in Libya,” the GNC said in a statement after the vote. “All state institutions need to comply with this.”

The immediate scope of the decision was not clear, but a special committee would review all existing laws to guarantee they comply with Sharia.

Reporting by Firas Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
