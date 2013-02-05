Lufthansa halts Tripoli flights on security grounds

The logos of German airline Lufthansa and Austrian airlines are pictured at Vienna's airport May 12, 2009. REUTERS/ Dominic Ebenbichler

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa and unit Austrian Airlines have halted flights to Tripoli due to the situation on the ground in Libya, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We have taken the decision given the developments in Tripoli and the tense situation in the region,” the spokeswoman said.

The airline, which flew three times a week to Tripoli, had restarted flights to the Libyan capital in February 2012 after rebels in 2011 ousted former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.