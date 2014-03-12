FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's ousted PM stops in Malta on way to 'another European country' :Maltese PM
#World News
March 12, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Libya's ousted PM stops in Malta on way to 'another European country' :Maltese PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Libya's Ali Zeidan speaks during a news conference in Tripoli March 8, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Former Libyan prime minister Ali Zeidan was in Malta for two hours late on Tuesday on a refueling stop before going to “another European country”, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told state-owned television TVM.

Muscat said he spoke briefly to Zeidan.

Libya’s parliament voted Zeidan out of office on Tuesday after rebels humiliated the government by loading crude on a tanker that fled from naval forces. Parliament swore in Defence Minister Abdallah al-Thinni as acting prime minister.

State prosecutor Abdel-Qader Radwan said in Tripoli he had banned Zeidan from travelling abroad because he faced an investigation over alleged financial irregularities.

Western powers fear the OPEC member state could break apart, with the government struggling to rein in armed militias and tribesmen who helped oust dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Louise Ireland and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
