Libya PM in talks over fate of ex-Gaddafi spy
July 4, 2012 / 4:38 PM / 5 years ago

Libya PM in talks over fate of ex-Gaddafi spy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libyan Prime Minister Abdurrahim el-Keib arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday to discuss the potential extradition of Muammar Gaddafi’s former spy chief who was captured in the West African state in March.

Libyan government spokesman Nasser al-Manee said Keib had arrived in Nouakchott to discuss the extradition. He gave no more details.

Abdullah al-Senussi’s arrest started a three-way tug-of-war among Libya, France and the International Criminal Court for the extradition of one of the most fear member’s Gaddafi’s fallen regime. He faces trial in Mauritania for illegally entering the country.

Reporting by Ali Shuaib, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Michael Roddy

