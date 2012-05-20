FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron: Megrahi should have never been freed
May 20, 2012 / 3:34 PM / in 5 years

UK's Cameron: Megrahi should have never been freed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the former Libyan intelligence officer convicted of the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight, should have never been released from prison, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday.

“I’ve always been clear he should never have been released from prison,” Cameron said on Sunday in Chicago where NATO leaders gathered for a summit. “Today is a day to remember the 270 people who lost their lives in what was an appalling terrorist act. Our thoughts should be with them and their families for the suffering they’ve had.”

Megrahi was jailed in Scotland but sent back to Libya by the Scottish authorities on compassionate grounds in 2009.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; writing by Olesya Dmitracova in London

