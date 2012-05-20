FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's NTC says Megrahi death will not shut Lockerbie file
May 20, 2012 / 4:49 PM / 5 years ago

Libya's NTC says Megrahi death will not shut Lockerbie file

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s National Transitional Council said on Sunday the death of Abdul Basset al-Megrahi, convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, will not end the government’s investigation into the attack.

“We would have liked to uncover more truths but his death will not shut the Lockerbie file,” NTC spokesman Mohamed al-Harizy told Reuters. “The Libyan government will continue to investigate the crimes committed by the Gaddafi regime using other witnesses.”

Reporting by Taha Zargoun; Writing By Hadeel Al-Shalchi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
