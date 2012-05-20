Libya's NTC says Megrahi death will not shut Lockerbie file

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s National Transitional Council said on Sunday the death of Abdul Basset al-Megrahi, convicted of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, will not end the government’s investigation into the attack.

“We would have liked to uncover more truths but his death will not shut the Lockerbie file,” NTC spokesman Mohamed al-Harizy told Reuters. “The Libyan government will continue to investigate the crimes committed by the Gaddafi regime using other witnesses.”