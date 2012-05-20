Megrahi death does not end quest for Lockerbie justice: White House

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday that the death of convicted Lockerbie bomber Abdel Bassett al-Megrahi would not end the quest for justice for the families of the 270 people killed when a Pan Am airliner was blown up over Scotland in 1988.

Megrahi, 60, who was convicted in 2001 but maintained his innocence, died of cancer at his home in Tripoli, his brother told Reuters.

“Megrahi’s death concludes an unfortunate chapter following his release from prison in 2009 on medical grounds - a move we strongly opposed,” said White House national security council spokesman Tommy Vietor.

His release on humanitarian grounds by Scottish officials infuriated families of the dead, 189 of whom were American, and drew sharp criticism from Washington after Megrahi arrived home in Libya to a hero’s welcome.

“We want to see justice for the victims of the Lockerbie bombing and their families. We will continue working with our new partners in Libya toward a full accounting of (Muammar) Gaddafi’s horrific acts,” Vietor said.

Megrahi was convicted in 2001 of blowing up the plane, which was flying from London to New York, killing all 259 aboard and 11 people in the Scottish town of Lockerbie. He was released from a Scottish prison in 2009 because he had cancer and was expected to live only a few months.