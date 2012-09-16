U.S., Libya agree to work closely in embassy attack probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Libyan leader Mohammed Magarief spoke on Wednesday evening, agreeing to investigate the attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, according to the White House.

“The (U.S.) President made it clear that we must work together to do whatever is necessary to identify the perpetrators of this attack and bring them to justice. The two presidents agreed to work closely over the course of this investigation,” the White House said in a statement.

Protests on September 11 over a U.S. film featuring the Prophet Mohammad turned deadly in Benghazi, claiming the lives of the ambassador and staff.

Obama also called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi about the protests in that country and said Egypt “must cooperate with the United States in securing U.S. diplomatic facilities and personnel,” the White House said.

“The President said that he rejects efforts to denigrate Islam, but underscored that there is never any justification for violence against innocents and acts that endanger American personnel and facilities,” it also said.

Magarief is president of Libya’s national assembly.

(This version of the story corrects Magarief’s title to Libyan leader, not president)