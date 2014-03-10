FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libyan parliament orders military operation against rebel ports
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Libyan parliament orders military operation against rebel ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s parliament has ordered the formation of a military force to end the occupation of oil ports by rebels, a spokesman said on Monday, after a North Korean-flagged tanker had loaded crude at one of the rebel-held ports.

“The military operation to fulfill this task will start within one week,” according to a decree by the president of the General National Assembly (GNC) parliament, which was confirmed to Reuters by GNC spokesman Omar Hmeidan.

(Fixes typographical errors in headline)

Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.