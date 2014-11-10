FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Libya's oil guards withdraw from El Sharara as security deteriorates: commander
November 10, 2014 / 11:19 AM / 3 years ago

Libya's oil guards withdraw from El Sharara as security deteriorates: commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Libyan oil guards at the El Sharara oilfield have withdrawn due to deteriorating security following an attack by gunmen last week, the commander of the guard force said on Monday.

“It is difficult to reopen the field as there will be, I guess, an escalation,” ‪commander Abdulhamid Kraeer said.

He said the field had been taken over by fighters supporting a rival government in Tripoli. The commander belongs to a brigade from Zintan which is opposing the forces controlling the capital.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tunis; Writing by Ulf Laessing and David Sheppard; Editing by Louise Heavens

