Libya's government, rebels agree to reopen two occupied oil ports: minister
April 6, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Libya's government, rebels agree to reopen two occupied oil ports: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya’s government has reached a deal with federalist rebels to reopen the occupied Zueitina and Hariga oil ports, which account for around 200,000 barrels per day of crude exports, the justice minister said on Sunday.

The reopening of two terminals will be a major breakthrough in the eight-month blockade of key ports by rebels that has cost the OPEC country billions of dollars in lost oil revenues.

But a spokesman for rebels holding the two remaining larger ports -- Ras Lanuf and Es Sider -- said more talks are needed to reach a deal on reopening those terminals. The rebels want more regional autonomy and a greater share of Libya’s oil wealth.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Ulf Laessing in Tripoli; writing by Patrick Markey

