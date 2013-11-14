FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya has lost $6 billion from oil protests: minister
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2013 / 2:23 PM / 4 years ago

Libya has lost $6 billion from oil protests: minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya has lost some $6 billion due to protests at ports and oil fields that have reduced the North African country’s crude exports to a trickle, its economy minister said on Thursday.

Tribes, armed militia and members of the Berber minority have seized most oil ports and fields since August to demand more rights or better pay, adding to chaos in Libya two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

“If these blockages continue it will have a big negative impact,” Economy Minister Mustafa Abu Fanas told reporters, putting the losses at almost 8 billion Libyan dinars ($6.43 billion) since summer.

He said the government would be able to pay public salaries and other expenditures by drawing in on other sources. He did not elaborate but Libya has built up reserves from times of high oil prices.

“There are now very intense efforts so this problem will perhaps be solved,” he said of the oil protests.

Libya’s economy is expected to shrink by 5.1 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund said this week.

($1 = 1.2447 Libyan dinars)

Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.